Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Faces hitters

This is the fourth rough stretch I’ve written about this year. So far, I’ve inadvertently timed these pieces to come at the beginning of a hot streak. When I wrote about Oakland’s 1-6 start, they won 14 out of their next 16 games. After this piece about the Dodgers’ low point was published, they won 13 out of their next 15. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Padres haven’t lost since I wrote about them scuffling last week. Either I have the power to reverse jinx teams out of a funk, or I’m a dummy that likes to overreact to a few weeks of subpar play from otherwise good teams. If it’s the former, it’s my solemn duty to fix the Diamondbacks because, oh my god, it’s hard to watch.