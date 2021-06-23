Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks' J.B. Bukauskas: Faces hitters

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Bukauskas (elbow) threw one inning and 23 pitches in a live batting practice/simulated game environment Tuesday. Bukauskas, who has been sidelined since May 15 with a flexor strain, continued a throwing program that began June 11.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBarizonasports.com

D-backs reinstate P J.B. Bukauskas from 10-day injured list

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated right-handed pitcher J.B. Bukauskas from the 10-day injured list on Thursday. Bukauskas takes over Tim Locastro’s roster spot, who was dealt to the New York Yankees early in the day. With the addition, the D-backs’ 40-man roster is filled out. “Obviously happy for him, I know...
North Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Travelers lose no-hitter in the 9th

Arkansas Travelers reliever Darin Gillies got a line out from Tulsa's Hunter Feduccia and struck out Michael Busch to open the ninth inning Sunday, and with two outs the 6-4 right-hander stood on the brink of history. For the first 82/3 innings at Dickey-Stephens Park, the Travelers had held the...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Kyle Schwarber, Alex Avila placed on IL as Nationals' injury woes continue

The Nationals announced a host of roster moves, the most notable placing Kyle Schwarber on the 10-day injured list. Catcher Alex Avila also heads to the 10-day injured list because of bilateral calf strains. Humberto Arteaga was designated for assignment. In terms of additions, the Nats selected the contract of Alcides Escobar, recalled Yadiel Hernandez and catcher Tres Barrera.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Ready to face hitters

Sale (elbow) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will face hitters Saturday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Sale had some hiccups over the winter as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery, dealing with minor neck and back issues as well as COVID-19, but it's been smooth sailing for him for a while now. He still doesn't have a precise timeline for his return, but a rehab assignment in early July seems very possible given his progress thus far.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox ace, will face hitters for first time Saturday at Fenway Park; Christian Arroyo (shin) will avoid IL

Red Sox starter Chris Sale is nearing the next important step in his road back from Tommy John surgery. Sale will face hitters Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park before Boston’s game against the Yankees, manager Alex Cora said, marking the first time Sale will face live competition since spring training in 2020. Sale threw a 45-pitch, two-inning bullpen at Hadlock Field in Portland on Tuesday afternoon. Hitters stood in against the lefty but did not swing.
MLBTimes Daily

Road woes dragging on for Diamondbacks and Orioles

The irony is that neither Arizona nor Baltimore has the worst road record in its league. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' J.B. Wendelken: Two solid rehab outings

Wendelken (oblique) has logged two rehab appearances for Triple-A Las Vegas, allowing an earned run on two walks and a hit batsman while also recording a strikeout across two innings. Wendelken faced Triple-A Tacoma twice in the four-game series that wrapped up Sunday, making some trouble for himself in the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Pavin Smith not in Diamondback' Sunday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Pavin Smith is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smith is being replaced in right field by Josh Reddick against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 268 plate appearances this season, Smith has a .275 batting average with a .745 OPS, 5 home...
MLBNBC Sports

Sale set to face hitters at Fenway this weekend

Chris Sale is set to take another step toward his return to the Boston Red Sox rotation. Prior to Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Alex Cora revealed Sale is ready to face hitters for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The southpaw will do so Saturday at Fenway Park.
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox Notebook: Ace Chris Sale faces hitters for first time since Tommy John surgery

Chris Sale can check off another important milestone in his return from Tommy John surgery. The Red Sox ace threw to live hitters on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, the first time he’s done so since last February. The session simulated a game day, as Sale warmed up in the bullpen before throwing 15 pitches. He used his fastball, changeup and slider and once again, the reports were encouraging.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Demoted to Triple-A

The Diamondbacks optioned Ginkel to Triple-A Reno following Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers. Ginkel's demotion comes in the wake of perhaps his worst relief appearance of the season. During Saturday's loss, Ginkel retired only three of the eight batters he faced in a 36-pitch outing, giving up three earned runs on a double and four walks. The loss of control was a surprise from Ginkel; he had issued only three free passes over his last 14 relief appearances combined.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Antoine Kelly: Facing live hitters

Kelly (shoulder) threw 20-to-30 pitches against live hitters Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The young southpaw is recovering from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in November, and it was his first time pitching against hitters since undergoing the procedure. Kelly made one appearance at Low-A to close 2019 and spent last season at Milwaukee's alternate training site. He appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery, so a rehab assignment could come soon.
MLBnumberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting Tuesday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers. Vogt went 1-for-2 with a run, RBI, pair of walks, and a strikeout in a 5-1 victory over the Brewers on Monday. Daulton Varsho will catch Zac Gallen and hit seventh in Tuesday's matchup.
Pine Grove, PAPottsville Republican Herald

LOCAL BASEBALL: Holobetz tosses no-hitter

PINE GROVE — John Holobetz pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Jake Kuperavage had four hits, four runs scored and four RBIs as Schuylkill Valley blanked Pine Grove 20-0 Thursday in a Schuylkill-Berks American Legion Baseball League game. The game was the first of a scheduled doubleheader at...
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Exits with injury

Marte was removed from Tuesday's game versus the Brewers with an apparent left leg injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports. The 27-year-old hit a double during the first inning but appeared to suffer a left leg injury while rounding first base and promptly left the contest. Marte spent over a month on the injured list with a right hamstring strain earlier this season, though Tuesday's injury appears to be unrelated.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Trackman Analytics: TPA Hitters

PBR of North Carolina was on hand for a scout day with the TPA Organization at Jim Perry Stadium on the campus of Campbell University. The scout day featured players from the 2022-2024 classes with a total of 41 players working out throughout the day. The day started with catchers...
MLB101 WIXX

Brewers blank Diamondbacks

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers shut out the Diamondbacks 5-0 in Phoenix. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich went deep with solo homers. Luis Urias and Omar Narvaez also plated runs. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Urias is hitting the ball really well. Freddy Peralta tossed six scoreless innings and fanned...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Someone please help the Diamondbacks

This is the fourth rough stretch I’ve written about this year. So far, I’ve inadvertently timed these pieces to come at the beginning of a hot streak. When I wrote about Oakland’s 1-6 start, they won 14 out of their next 16 games. After this piece about the Dodgers’ low point was published, they won 13 out of their next 15. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Padres haven’t lost since I wrote about them scuffling last week. Either I have the power to reverse jinx teams out of a funk, or I’m a dummy that likes to overreact to a few weeks of subpar play from otherwise good teams. If it’s the former, it’s my solemn duty to fix the Diamondbacks because, oh my god, it’s hard to watch.