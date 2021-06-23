Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Takes loss Tuesday

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Crochet (2-4) did not retire a batter and allowed four runs on four hits to pick up the loss Tuesday against the Pirates. Crochet, who has been very good out of the bullpen, was entrusted to pitch the seventh after the White Sox took a 3-2 lead in the top half of the inning. But the left-hander permitted four consecutive singles and was replaced by Aaron Bummer, who gave up a hit that produced the fourth run charged to Crochet. It was the third straight outing in which Crochet allowed at least one run, and it raised his season ERA from 1.19 to 2.78.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Aaron Bummer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Left Hander#White Sox#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Sitting in NL park

Mercedes remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates. With no designated hitter available in Pittsburgh, Mercedes will remain on the bench for a second straight day. After a blazing first two months of the season, regression has come hard for Mercedes in June. Through 15 games this month, Mercedes is slashing .132/.179/.151 while striking out in a quarter of his plate appearances.
MLBwhtc.com

Tigers, Cubs on Top on Tuesday; White Sox and Whitecaps Fall

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM) – Jonathan Scoop’s three-run homer capped a six-run fourth inning as the Tigers downed the visiting St. Louis Cardinals last night, 8-2. The finale of the brief, two-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit is this afternoon, with coverage from Dan Dickerson and Jim Price at 12:50 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Out with hamstring again

Engel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Tuesday. Engel strained the same hamstring back in spring training and didn't get to make his season debut until early June. He hit .241/.313/.552 with three homers in 10 games before being shut down again. The move was made retroactive to Sunday, so he'll be eligible to be activated on the last day of June, but it's not yet clear whether that's a possibility. Luis Gonzalez was recalled in a corresponding move.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Strikes out seven

Giolito allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings Tuesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision. Giolito took advantage of the soft matchup to pick up his third consecutive quality start. In that span, he's racked a 23:5 K:BB across 18 innings while surrendering only seven earned runs. Tuesday's start was highlighted by eight flyball outs, and the only major damage Giolito surrendered was a solo home run to Adam Frazier. Overall, Giolito now has a 3.80 ERA with 110 strikeouts across 87.2 frames on the campaign.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Eyeing simulated game Friday

Kopech (hamstring) is expected to throw another bullpen Wednesday and a simulated game Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Manager Tony La Russa said the team will "see where he's at" after Friday's simulated game. While the team hasn't yet given a date for his return, Kopech appears to be nearing that point as his throwing progression continues.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Leury Garcia: Returns to lineup

Garcia (knee) is batting sixth and playing right field Tuesday against the Pirates. Two days of rest appear to have been enough for Garcia's knee soreness to dissipate enough for him to play Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who has gone 8-for-20 with five RBI in his last six games, returns at a good time for the White Sox after Adam Engel (hamstring) landed on the injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Dylan Cease: Fans seven in win

Cease (6-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven and earned the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates. The righty was pulled after 99 pitches and was one out shy of adding a quality start to Wednesday's stat line. Cease rebounded admirably from his rough, seven-run outing against the Astros, continuing his stretch of inconsistent pitching. Over his last seven starts, he's allowed at least five runs three times while yielding two or fewer in the other four outings. Cease is expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Twins.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench Tuesday

Grandal is not starting Tuesday's game against the Pirates. The switch hitter went 5-for-17 in his last five games and, somewhat uncharacteristically, drew only two walks in that span. Zack Collins will fill in at catcher Tuesday.
MLBTheInterMountain.com

White Sox take 4-3 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury Garcia added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Adam Engel’s injury is another tough one

It has been a rough ride for the Chicago White Sox in 2021. Their record is magnificent but it looks even better when you consider all of the missing parts due to injury. Eloy Jimenez has missed the entire season so far, Luis Robert has been gone for months, and guys like Michael Kopech, Nick Madrigal, Lance Lynn, Billy Hamilton, Adam Eaton and Tim Anderson have all spent time on the IL. Now, Adam Engel will join them for the second time this season.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What’s new with the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates’ next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Chicago White Sox in a two-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the AL Central rival. The rotation is dangerous — Pirates fans probably need not be reminded, considering Lucas Giolito no-hit their team in Chicago just last season. They’ll face him again in the first game of the season Tuesday night, and he figures to be just as tough. So far, he has 3.86 ERA and has 103 strikeouts in 14 starts. And the Pirates, with their lack of power, don’t seem especially well-positioned to take advantage of his biggest weakness, a tendency to allow a lot of homers. The White Sox’ success goes far beyond him, too. Wednesday starter Dylan Cease has also been striking out a lot of hitters en route to a 3.99 ERA. And each of the team’s other three starters have ERAs under the 4.00 mark, with Lance Lynn leading the way at 2.02. Add it all up and it’s not hard to see why this team is fourth in starter ERA at 3.17, making this one of the Pirates’ tougher assignments this season.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Garrett Crochet hits another speed bump on fast track

Thornton is fourth with 512, and he made it into the 500 Club via a simple path: 96-mph fastballs from the left side for an inning at a time, usually against Grady Sizemore and Travis Hafner. At his peak, the four-seamer accounted for 90 percent of his output, and while a decent breaking ball would’ve helped him miss more bats and avoid the Thornton Luck that often reared its head in save situations, his fastball generated plenty of value by itself over his eight years on the South Side.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Logs 19th save

Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout, earning the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates. Having held opponents scoreless in 22 of his last 23 appearances, Hendriks remains one of baseball's elite closers, and receives plenty of opportunities on a winning White Sox club. His 19 saves trail only Marc Melancon (22) and Craig Kimbrel (20). And, with just three walks on the season, Hendriks has managed a fantastic 0.79 WHIP.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Involved in win

Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates. Anderson celebrated his 28th birthday by doubling home a run in the second inning and later scoring on Yasmani Grandal's two-run double in the fifth. The two-hit day helped salvage a road trip during which Anderson hit just .160 (4-for-25).
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Gonzalez: Doubles, scores in win

Gonzalez started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. Gonzalez made his first start after being called up Tuesday when the White Sox placed Adam Engel (hamstring) on the injured list. He was part of a makeshift outfield that included two players that didn't start the season in the majors (Gonzalez and Brian Goodwin) and a third who is a converted infielder (Jake Lamb). While the White Sox navigate multiple injuries in the outfield, there could be an opportunity for Gonzalez to seize regular at-bats, although his minor league track record suggests that is unlikely. He batted .195/.302/.341 in 96 plate appearances for Triple-A Charlotte prior to be being promoted.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Lamb hitting sixth in White Sox's Saturday lineup

Chicago White Sox utility-man Jake Lamb is starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Lamb will operate left field after Andrew Vaughn was rested on Saturday afternoon. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Logan Gilbert, our models project Lamb to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBourcommunitynow.com

Crawford takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with White Sox

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners travel to take on the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The White Sox are 27-12 on their home turf. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with a mark of .399. The...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yermin Mercedes starting in White Sox's Saturday matchup against Seattle

Chicago White Sox catcher Yermin Mercedes is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Mercedes will handle designated hitting duties with Yasmani Grandal behind the plate and Zack Collins sitting out. In a matchup against right-hander Logan Gilbert, our models project Mercedes to score 8.2 FanDuel points at...