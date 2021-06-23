Cancel
EA's NotE3 event takes place next month and rumours say Dead Space might be there

By Imogen Beckhelling
rockpapershotgun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA Play Live, Electronic Arts' NotE3 event, will take place next month on July 22nd. Last year's event was pretty disappointing, all we saw was a tiny glimpse at what we now know to be Battlefield 2042, and a couple of rocks from Dragon Age 4. Hopefully this time around we'll get some more detail on both of those (pls BioWare, I beg you), and it's rumoured the publisher might have a Dead Space remaster up their sleeves too.

www.rockpapershotgun.com
Jeff Grubb
