EA's NotE3 event takes place next month and rumours say Dead Space might be there

The latest event to come to Marvel's Avengers will put you in the thick of fighting as you'll deal with the powers of the Cosmic Cube. The latest update to the game from Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will have you encountering AIM and Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini, as you deal with the fallout from the events of Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect. As it always has been, whenever someone gets their hands on the cube, things don't go as planned. Under AIM, Rappaccini was able to experiment with the cube while the Avengers were trying to reassemble. Now she's gone mad with power and is putting her genius to work with the rest of AIM's toys. You can read more about the event below and check out the trailer as it goes live today.