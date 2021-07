The Tesla Model S Plaid has been making headlines everywhere. Jay Leno recently set a confirmed, official quarter-mile record in the car, while Unplugged Performance has built a special race car from the EV. Prior to either of those events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the car will read your mind. It's an unlikely technological advance, but before that truly comes to fruition, Tesla has another technological update to make. The Model S Plaid is claimed to have a top speed of 200 mph, but on Tesla's configurator, you'll find this message: "The indicated Plaid top speed requires proper wheels and tires which will be available in Fall 2021." But that's not the reason the Plaid can't do 200 mph yet.