Twitch streamer Sterna "MissBandiit" Lewis was streaming Call of Duty: Warzone with her husband when she was surprised and robbed at gunpoint by multiple men. The South African streamer was at home with her two children when the incident occurred. Fortunately, a family friend that happened to be playing Warzone with the couple noticed that something seemed wrong when both players went silent. Jaco Viljoen lives in the same estate, so he summoned security and brought them to Lewis' home. Viljoen could hear unfamiliar voices at the residence and told security to contact police. The robbers, seemingly surprised by security, took off, leaving behind most of the stolen items.