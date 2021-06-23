8 Anticipated 2021 Nonfiction Books

To many Americans, George Washington is a distant figure on the dollar bill, says David Stewart. But when the Potomac author was researching a book on the first president, he discovered Washington’s human side. “I was struck by how his contemporaries liked him. He had a real emotional intelligence and a tremendous gift of listening,” says Stewart, who wrote George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father (Dutton, February 2021). The book focuses on Washington’s formative years in Virginia’s House of Burgesses and shows how he was able as a politician to effectively engage with others. “You’ve got to have a connection. True intellect is great, but it doesn’t get you elected,” Stewart says. “People have to feel that you care.”