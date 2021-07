The definition of a user has evolved to comprise much more than an employee, making secure access to the right application, for the right user, at the right time difficult and complex. Akamai Enterprise Application Access (EAA) is a unique cloud architecture that closes all inbound firewall ports, while ensuring that only authorized users and devices have access to the internal applications they need — not the entire network. To streamline application access, Akamai has released Enterprise Center, a new admin portal for EAA that: