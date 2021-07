Losing someone can take many forms. Perhaps a friendship falters and you are no longer soulmates as you once thought you were. Or at some point you are forced to watch as your grandmother’s personality slowly fades before Alzheimer’s takes her from this life. Sometimes someone close to you gets married and, even though you’ll always be close, your relationship has shifted and you mourn what your friendship used to be. In all these ways, I have lost someone. But I have found that reading through or listening to poems about losing a loved one, or mourning, is always helpful for me. If you are currently sitting with your grief, here are seven poems about losing a loved one that I hope are helpful.