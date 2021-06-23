7 Memoirs on Learning a New Language

I enjoy reading memoirs and have found a small number of people writing in English about learning another language. Naturally these are different from books that help you learn to read in another language, children’s bilingual titles, or apps for audiobooks to use for language learning. Rather these are books by people who have learned another language either as a child or as an adult. Memoirs about learning a language can be hard to find. Here is a list of some titles I have stumbled across over the years.