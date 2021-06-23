5 Great YA Books About Weddings

The best YA books of July are an eclectic mix of rom-coms, touching family dramas, and hair-raising tales of horror. But the one thing every book on this list has in common is that once you pick them up, you won't be able to put them down until you reach the last page. Whether you're a seasoned YA fan or just dipping your toes into the genre, these books are all enthralling must-reads and this time around, there truly is a YA book for everyone to fall in love with. (And if you're looking for even more YA recommendations, don't forget to check out our list of the best YA books of June, too.)