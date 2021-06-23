Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Charlotte-based THR3EFOLD launches digital platform for ethical manufacturing in fashion industry

By Elise Franco
bizjournals
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Kelly's dream of building a platform for ethically sourced brands and manufacturers around the world has come to fruition. Earlier this month during a virtual event, Kelly's startup THR3EFOLD launched its ethical manufacturing platform to the public. Kelly began her work on THR3EFOLD in 2016 in New York City. The startup is a software-as-a-service platform that helps brands build sustainable fashion by connecting to ethical factories around the world.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Industry#Sustainable Fashion#Software Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Software
Related
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Lessons in leadership from the founder of radical fashion brand Aqua & Rock

Dea Baker founded Aqua & Rock, a sustainable fashion brand, back in 2019. A pioneer in the industry, Baker is fully committed to seeking out innovative means to rise to the challenge of creating more ethical fabrics. The brand has since gone on to win a Drapers Changemakers Award as 'One To Watch' and has even created their own sustainable fabric "Aqua Triblend," made from a mix of recycled plastic, upcycled clothing and organic cotton.
Businessthedallasnews.net

CIPL powered Techiegigs venture transforming educational

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/PNN): With the world being revolutionised by the emergence of internet evolution, every human on the planet relies on digital mediums to find a solution to almost all of their problems. As a result, businesses now are leveraging every aspect of digital marketing to reach...
MarketsPosted by
WWD

Global Brands Shares Halted

Trading in the shares of the financially strapped Global Brands Group was halted in Hong Kong on Friday after the firm said it was unable to turn in its year-end results on time. Companies are required to publish their audited annual financial statements within three months of the close of...
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
TechnologyBirmingham Star

"6 tech innovation platforms launched"

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises on Friday informed that six technology innovation platforms were launched for the development of technologies for globally competitive manufacturing in India. "Launched six technology innovation platforms that will help derive India-specific solutions in the capital goods...
Industrybizjournals

Table of Experts: As the industry evolves, so do the changes

The Albany Business Review hosted a virtual discussion with three local experts on the developing cannabis business. How did you enter the cannabis industry and how does your prior experience position your expertise in this space?. DARIA MALLIN: New York’s first five medical licenses became available in 2014, which was...
Softwarenewfoodmagazine.com

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Amid unprecedented change and the rapid pace of innovation, digitalization is no longer tomorrow’s idea. We take what the future promises and make it real for our customers today. By blurring the boundaries between industry domains – across both physical and digital worlds – we bring the technologies of tomorrow to our customers today. These are their stories.
Constructionautodesk.com

The Manufacturing Mindset and the Industrialization of Construction

Around the turn of the 20th century, manufacturers got serious about both automation and optimization. Liberated from the unwieldy requirements of water and steam power by newly available electricity, they found innovative ways to augment the abilities of human workers and automate tasks with machines and systems. Then they continued to tune those machines, processes, and people in a never-ending quest for better productivity. Quality went up and costs went down. The modern assembly line was born, and the modern consumer economy became possible.
Technologybizjournals

Data, AI and the incredible impact of meaningful customer experiences

Customer centricity can be tricky. It’s supposed to mean being so in synch with customers’ needs and values that they are at the center of your brand universe. Sometimes, though, I see organizations so focused on customer touchpoints in the quest for customer centricity that they forget the customer. They put the website or the mobile app or the chatbot development at the center of their universe, forgetting that the customer – the human – needs to reside there.
Businessbizjournals

Female-led startup training program FourthWave seeks new companies

The FourthWave Accelerator, a training and networking program for female-led technology startups, will launch a 15-week training program this summer, culminating with an investor salon in Sacramento in the fall. The cohort of female founders that went through the training in 2020 has raised more than $10 million, said Cheryl...
Apparelseattlerefined.com

Arvin Goods calls BS on sustainable fashion, launches its own apparel line

"I always felt there was a better way to do what we are doing," says Dustin Winegardner, co-founder and managing director of local sustainable apparel brand Arvin Goods. "As I learned more and more about the impacts of the apparel industry, and then how easily adaptable alternative materials are, it seemed like a no-brainer," he said. "After presenting it as a solution to other clients, and not seeing the quick action that I thought was needed, we decided to go about it ourselves."
Businessbizjournals

3 Microsoft executives plan to leave the company

The futures of two weren't disclosed, but one is departing to lead the legal team of another major tech company. An honest and direct virtual conversation. Nominate a board director who has led their company's vision and embodied its values. These directors will be celebrated at an event in September.
Businessbizjournals

Good Works: RevGen Partners' CSR efforts driven from top down and bottom up

A sustainable corporate social responsibility program requires the support of staff members from all levels of the company. By considering a wide range of opinions and interests, companies can become involved in their local community in a way that truly excites employees. RevGen Partners, a Civic 50 Colorado 2020 honoree, highlights how the involvement of their leadership has been especially important within the company's CSR program. The Civic 50 Colorado honors the 50 most civic minded companies across the state.
Businessbizjournals

Target boasts third highest board diversity among top U.S. employers

Target Corp. has the third most racial board diversity of the U.S.'s top 100 employing companies, according to a recent Just Capital report. The significance of the Minneapolis retailer's board diversity — nearly 50% of its board is non-white — is two-fold. There's the moral reasoning that positions wielding so much clout ought to be representative of the U.S. population. And there's the notion that boards with increased diversity better position companies to think creatively.
Retailbizjournals

Nearly 6 in 10 consider themselves conscious consumers

Four in 10 Millennials have prioritized shopping with Black- and POC-owned businesses over the past year. That’s one of the findings from TD Bank’s annual Consumer Spending Index, which revealed 58% of Americans consider themselves conscious consumers. That belief was most prevalent among Millennials: 62% of that generation said they’re...
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Digital Twin Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global digital twin market size is expected to reach USD 106.26 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady digital twin market revenue growth can be attributed to growing adoption of IoT in industries and increasing use of digital twin technology for monitoring, tracking, and controlling industrial systems. Digital twin technology provides real-time production and asset visibility to identify obstructions to streamline flow of operations and enhance product development. The technology is witnessing high demand due to increasing acceptance of Industry 4.0 as use of digital twins to delivers a complete insight about equipment health, thereby enabling companies to instantly recognize anomalies in operations flow.
Computersbitcoinist.com

Lumenswap Is A Platform For Trading Digital Assets

Lumenswap is the decentralized exchange on the Stellar Network. It’s a revolutionary concept that facilitates the transfer and trade of any money or trading assets, including those in legal tender and as well as in crypto assets at the market price. “Stellar is a scalable and distributable payment global network...
Real Estatethemreport.com

Former Zillow Execs Launch Digital Homebuying Platform

a fintech startup founded by former Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, has launched an end-to-end digital mortgage and home-purchasing platform. The Tomo platform will be focused on the buyer, as its proprietary technology will provide pre-approvals within hours not days, and guarantees an on-time closing. Tomo Mortgage notes that it will cut the average time-to-close by as much as 55%; current industry average is 47 days.