Brighid Gannon is co-founder of Lavender and an award-winning nurse entrepreneur known for building innovative healthcare businesses. As employers and business leaders start welcoming employees back to work, some might see a slight shift in their team’s overall temperament and demeanor. While many are excited to get back in the workplace, others may be more tentative and reserved. A large part of our population is still dealing with the reality and repercussions of Covid-19. And given how traumatic it was—and still is for many people—it’s no surprise that people dealt with its staggering impact in many different ways.