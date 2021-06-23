Lakeland High School/IA West introduces 14 college-bound athletes
Lakeland High School introduced 14 college-bound student athletes from the Class of 2021 at a special celebration on May 24. Lakeland High School Athletic Director Todd Miller introduced each student and shared the impact each player had on his/her team. He was joined by Lakeland High School Principal Dr. Brigitte Knudson and Assistant Principal Matthew Hamill, along with a group of proud parents, grandparents, coaches and fellow students.