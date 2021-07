The Tour de France -- aka the only cycling event most people can name off the top of their head -- kicked off in Brest over the weekend on Saturday, June 26. And if you happened to be hanging out in the VIP area, you may have had the chance to sip on a very exclusive new tipple: Champagne Castelnau -- the Tour de France's official Champagne sponsor -- has released a limited-edition bottling to be served exclusively in the VIP areas of the departure and arrival villages of each stage of the 23-day event.