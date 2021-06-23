Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Looking for a perfect post-round pair of shoes? Check out these 5 comfy slip-ons

Golf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many of the latest golf shoe models are so comfortable you can wear them all day, there are times when packing pre- and post-round footwear is essential. The ideal pair is easy to put on and take off, comfortable, durable, and hopefully, stylish. So which shoe ticks all the boxes? Enter: the slip-on.

golf.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Shoes#Ons#Golf Course#Pro Shop#Golf Com#Ortholite#Plusfoam#Columbia#Style Issue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Golf
News Break
Shopping
Related
Apparelthekatynews.com

How To Pick The Perfect Pair Of Shoes For An Event

Most people will agree that not only do shoes play a big role in their appearance, they are also one of the top 3 most important things that people consider when they dress up. Even when they are just being casual and aren’t dressing up for a big occasion, shoes are still a big concern. As people are getting increasingly concerned with how ‘trendy’ they look and how up-to-date their fashion sense is, even something as simple as a pair of flip-flops has turned into a fashion statement. Though on the other hand, one of the main reasons why shoes are a major concern is that they are actually a functional part of your outfit, and you need to have the right kind for the occasion. For instance, even though hiking and running are very similar activities, it would be a big mistake to go on a hike wearing running shoes and go running wearing hiking shoes. While both are meant to protect your feet, the way they provide care and the kind of functionality they perform are drastically different. If you are looking for the right pair of shoes for an upcoming reunion, wedding, or even a regular day at work, these are what you need to consider.
Apparelthezoereport.com

Puffy Sandals Are The Comfy Shoe Your Feet Needs

One of the biggest shoe trends for the season is puffy sandals. (They can also be referred to as pillow sandals, cloud shoes, or puff shoes — take your pick.) Test drive the look with your favorite summer dress by shopping the 10 options, ahead. We only include products that...
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

The perfect pairing that is the epitome of easy summer style

A woman whizzed past me on a bicycle the other day, the sleeves of her simple shirt rolled up, her patterned, full skirt gently blowing behind her. She was the epitome of easy-breezy summer style (on wheels). Everything about her looked effortless and cool. Which got me thinking about the glorious yet underrated skirt ’n’ shirt combination. And how casually we overlook the classics when constantly bombarded with statement outfits on Instagram.
Apparelwomensrunning.co.uk

Win a pair of Decathlon Kiprun KS500 running shoes!

Going to Decathlon is sheer joy for a runner – or for anyone interested in doing absolutely anything outdoors. With over 2000 stores across 56 countries, so many runners enjoy regular trips to this sporting treasure trove. From nutrition to socks, from shoes to bras, you will find simply everything you need in store. It was the one shop we missed during lockdown, and the place we feel most at home.
ApparelIn Style

12 Pairs of Platform Flip Flops That Look Like They're Straight Out of an Alloy Catalogue

In case you're wondering what kind of shoes pair best with summer's Y2K resurgence, where fashion's new go-tos include items like bubble rings and twisted halter-necks, there's one answer that seems to be pretty popular: platform flip flops. Not only do these babies fit in with the overall easy theme of the season (you just slip 'em on and go!), they're fun, eye-catching, versatile, and have a completely nostalgic feel - especially for those who grew up during the early '00s pop star years and spent their free time circling similar sandals in Alloy and dElia*s catalogs.
Shoppingpapercitymag.com

Searching For the Perfect Baby Gift — You Need to Check Out Bering’s, This Iconic Houston Store Surprises

Bering's selection of baby items includes plush, keepsakes, pajamas and blankets. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. Ask any expecting or new parent what tops their wish list and they will most likely list sleep (at least a few uninterrupted hours of REM) as their No. 1 need. That wonderfully fleeting gift will definitely come at some point, but until their new little bundle of joy is sleeping through the night, thoughtful and practical baby gifts from Bering’s are the next best thing.
Apparelwomensrunning.co.uk

Now you can find your perfect shoe fit from home

Wiggle have released a clever online tool to replicate an in-store assessment and recommend shoes from a variety of brands. We’ve gotten very good at doing things from home this year. Working, yoga, shopping…but a shoe assessment? That’s a new one for us! — Wiggle have just launched My Run Shoe Finder, an industry first that allows us runners to replicate an in-store assessment at home.
ApparelHypebae

11 Stylish Golf Shoes Perfect for Your Next Outing

With golf becoming one of the hottest sports amid the global pandemic, brands like Nike and adidas have been rolling out a variety of shoes that golfers can wear on the fairway. For those preparing for their next outing, here’s list of stylish golf shoes designed for women. adidas has...
GolfGolf.com

GOLF Spring/Summer 2021 Style Guide: The best accessories for your game

We recently launched our Spring/Summer 2021 Style Guide, which categorized the best looks for for every golf style — athletic, casual, preppy, etc. If you’re not quite ready for the full get-up, we’ve broken out our guide further by product category (and will continue to do so over the coming weeks).
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

17 Comfy Pairs of Pants You’ll Want to Live in All Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. No matter the time of year and no matter the weather, we’re always keeping a pair of comfy pants on hand. Whether they’re heavy sweats, lightweight linen culottes or stretchy yoga pants, we know our favorite pairs are always going to keep us smiling. They’ll keep us stylish too — we’re only buying cute ones, of course!
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Check Out Post Malone’s Secret All-White Car Collection

The famous musician has a few trick rides in the garage. Austin Richard Post, more commonly known by his stage name Post Malone, is an automotive enthusiast with a taste for performance and style, as it turns out. A YouTube video from TheStradman reveals the musician has a quite a few high-end vehicles, as you might expect for a performer of his stature.
ApparelPosted by
Creative Bloq

10 pro tips for better T-shirt designs

T-shirt design is a hugely popular outlet for creatives. Whether you're an illustrator, graphic designer or typographer, putting your designs onto T-shirts can be fun, and a great way to sell your designs online). However, the process can be daunting if you're new to it. Here, we'll walk you through...
ApparelPosted by
Motherly

10 cute + comfy maternity shorts to look (and feel!) cool this summer

Being pregnant in the summer—especially during your third trimester—can be grueling. Although some might choose to spend the summer inside with the AC on and their swollen feet propped on the coffee table while watching Netflix, others might be brave enough to attend that work BBQ where everyone wants to touch your bump and give you unsolicited advice.
Tennisthezoereport.com

Naomi Osaka Ditched Her Heels For These Comfy Shoes For Date Night

Naomi Osaka is a woman of many talents — she’s both a tennis champ and a true fashionista. On the court, Osaka wears her designated player’s uniforms, but off the court — that’s where her personal style really shines. If you take a look at her Instagram page, her outfits include an endless array of colorful dresses, graphic tops, and even trendy biker shorts. One would expect nothing less than of Osaka and her date-night outfits. She can easily balance the dressy with the casual and look both comfortable and confident in every outfit she wears.
Petsriver1037.com

Good News: A Lost Dog, a Lost Ring, and 400 Pairs of Lost Shoes

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. A woman in Pennsylvania went on an animal shelter website looking for a dog to adopt, and ended up finding HER OWN dog that went missing two years ago. He’s a pit bill-Rottweiler mix named Kovu, and he went NUTS as soon as he saw her.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

What!? You Can Make Your Own Pair of Shoes in Noco?

Are you a shoe or fashion fanatic? Are you creative and enjoy custom-made clothes? If so, Colorado Shoe School is a great weekend activity! Established in 2018 and just a 15-minute drive from Fort Collins, Colorado Shoe School helps you “make your own shoes, with your own hands, from your own imagination.” All skill levels are welcome to attend workshops that can last from 1 day making sneakers to 5 days making custom boots.
ElectronicsCNET

Grab Garmin's youth activity tracker for an all-time-low $40 and get that kid movin'

I think we've all learned a bit about what being sedentary for too long can do to the body and mind over this past year and a half -- nothing good, that's what. A little nudge to get up and go is a good lesson and at any age, and that's exactly what the Garmin Vívofit Jr kids activity tracker was designed for (plus, keeping kids on track with chores and homework but don't tell them that yet). Right now the slick wearable tech for young folks (and their parents) is down to $40 on Amazon and an all-time-low price (normally $80).