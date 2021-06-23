Swimmer dies after going missing at Gwithian

Man reportedly not wearing life jacket when he vanished underwater Tuesday afternoonThe search for a man who disappeared Tuesday evening while swimming on the Sandy River has turned into a recovery effort, officials said. The swimmer, whom Multnomah County deputies said was an adult man, disappeared underwater at Dabney State Park around 4:30 p.m., June 29. He was reportedly not wearing a life jacket at the time. Multiple agencies responded to help with the search. Rescue swimmers reported no visibility in the water and dangerous currents caused by glacial runoff on Mount Hood, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said. Crews were only able to search by helicopter and raft. Shortly after 9 p.m., deputies said the search had turned into a recovery due to the amount of time that had gone by and the river conditions. This story was first reported by KOIN 6 News, a Pamplin Media Group news partner. {loadposition sub-article-01}