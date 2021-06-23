Cancel
Accidents

Swimmer dies after going missing at Gwithian

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has died after being reported missing while swimming in Cornwall. Police said they received a report at about 21:30 BST on Monday that a male swimmer had not returned to shore at Gwithian beach, near Hayle. A man in his 50s was pronounced dead after being brought ashore.

www.bbc.com
#Swimmer#Swimming#Accident#Gwithian#Hayle#The St Ives Lifeboat#Falmouth Coastguard#Towans#Cornwall Police#Bbc News South West
