Are you ready for an extremely dumb answer? Here it comes!. For a successful 2021 Indianapolis Colts season, they have to be better than they were last year. This is painfully obvious. What coach doesn’t step up to the podium and say: “We’re gonna be better every year” or “We know we have to be better than we were last year?” What team could possibly have a better season this year than last year, and not claim that it was a successful season?