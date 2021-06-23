Mollema leads Trek-Segafredo Tour de France selection
Trek-Segafredo have announced their team for the upcoming Tour de France, with Bauke Mollema taking on the main leadership role in his 11th participation. Former world champion Mads Pedersen and Milan San-Remo winner Jasper Stuyven will also take the start in Brest on June 26, with the pair set to target sprint stage victories. 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali also starts as he prepares for the Tokyo Olympic Games in August.www.cyclingnews.com