Mollema leads Trek-Segafredo Tour de France selection

This weekend sees the return of Le Tour de France, one of cycling’s big three Grand Tours. Like most events, its 2020 outing was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but it was eventually run in late August with Slovenian, Tadej Pogačar, winning the overall classification. This year, however, it returns to its usual late June/early July start though it still hasn’t been free of COVID-related changes. This year’s Grand Départ was meant to be in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, however it has since been moved to Brest in the Bretagne region of France. Should you wish to experience all 3,383 kilometres (2,102 miles) of this year’s Le Tour but without the saddle soreness, then Tour de France 2021 from developers Cyanide Studios aims to fill that void.