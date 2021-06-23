Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota lawmakers strike deal on schools, pandemic bonuses

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Legislature convening on the first day of a special session to pass a two-year, $52 billion state budget on June 14. Photo: Glen Stubbe | Star Tribune via AP. More major pieces of the next state budget fell into place Tuesday, including a massive education funding agreement and a plan to provide bonuses to some frontline workers who powered through despite risks to their own health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

