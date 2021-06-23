5 Feel-Good Books of 2021 That Will Brighten Your Summer

(40 pages, children’s fiction, 2020) Your Name Is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow, is a love letter to every child whose name has ever been mispronounced on the first day of school. When we name our children, we are giving them a gift. A gift that they will hopefully honor and be proud of. It can be so disheartening to a child when their classmates and even their teacher struggle to say their name, especially when everyone else’s comes with such ease. The little girl in the story tells her mother that she will no longer be going back to school because no one could say her name, not even her teacher. The little girl goes on to explain the bullying behavior from her classmates who pretended to choke on her name. Her mother wisely explains that some names do not come from the throat, but from the heart.