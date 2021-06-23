John Brandon’s ‘Ivory Shoals’ an exhilarating visit to frontier Florida
——— Gussie Dwyer’s life has been turned upside down, and so has the world around him. Gussie is the indomitable, irresistible hero of John Brandon’s fourth novel, "Ivory Shoals," set in frontier Florida in the months just after the end of the Civil War. The novel has echoes of many great books — "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," "True Grit," "Swamplandia!," "Shadow Country" — but it has its own story to tell, and tells it with insight and brio.herald-review.com