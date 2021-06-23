Cancel
President Bukele Teases El Salvador’s Volcano-Powered Bitcoin Mining Preview

By Anifowoshe Ibrahim
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador President Nayib Bukele gives a sneak-peek into upcoming Volcano-powered Bitcoin mining farms. El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, used Twitter to give an early peak at the planned Bitcoin mining setup, which would be powered by volcanoes. Earlier this month, Salvador became the first country in the world to recognize Bitcoin as legal money. The country’s congress passed the Bitcoin bill with an overwhelming yes vote. The President also announced ambitions to turn small island nations into a hotspot for environmentally friendly Bitcoin mining.

