Lakeland Jazz Band puts on show for Westlake residents, supports local causes

The Lakeland High School Jazz Band recently serenaded residents and their families outside Westlake Health Campus. It was a charity event that raised money for the Hospitality House Food Pantry and The Walk to End Alzheimer’s from Brighton. This is the second time Lakeland students have performed at Westlake. Last fall, the Lakeland High School Marching Band put on a concert for residents and performed their program “A Tribute to Essential Workers” in the parking lot while residents watched from their windows and safely socially distanced outside. (Photos submitted.)