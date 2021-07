A Green Bay woman has been arrested after she reportedly threatened to blow up the building in which her ex-fiance was throwing a party. The suspect, 32-year-old Amy Rizo, and her former partner had called off their wedding on June 17th, but since the DJ, venue, food, and drinks were already paid for, the ex-fiance decided to still have a party at Vandervest Harley-Davidson in Howard the following night.