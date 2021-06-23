Running to music can combat mental fatigue

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Edinburgh, researchers found that listening to music while running might be the key to improving people’s performance when they feel mentally fatigued.

The performance of runners who listened to a self-selected playlist after completing a demanding thinking task was at the same level as when they were not mentally fatigued.

In the study, the team used two tests to study how listening to music affected the running performance of eighteen fitness enthusiasts.

One test looked at the effects on interval running capacity—alternating between high intensity running and lower intensity jogging—with a group of nine physically active exercisers, and the other on a 5km time-trial with a group of nine trained runners.

The groups completed a 30-minute computer-based cognitive test which put them in a mentally fatigued state before completing high-intensity exercise.

Examples of songs participants listened to were: Everyday by A$ap Rocky; Addicted To You by Avicii; Run This Town by Jay-Z; Power by Kanye West; No One Knows by Queens of the Stone Age; and Eye of the Tiger by Survivor.

The researchers found the interval running capacity among the mentally fatigued fitness enthusiasts was moderately greater with music compared to without music, and was the same as when the participants were not mentally fatigued.

The 5km time-trial performances also showed small improvements with self-selected music versus no music.

Researchers say the positive effects of music could potentially be due to altered perception of effort when listening to tunes.

Mental fatigue is a common occurrence for many people, and it can negatively impact many of our day-to-day activities, including exercise.

The findings indicate that listening to self-selected motivational music may be a useful strategy to help active people improve their endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued.

This positive impact of self-selected music could help people to better maintain the quality and beneficial impact of their exercise sessions.

If you care about exercise and your health, please read studies about this walking exercise could improve fitness and health in older people and findings of this exercise may improve memory in seniors.

For more information about exercise and wellness, please see recent studies about more exercise after 60 may prevent heart attack, stroke and results showing that 1 hour of this exercise per week may protect against heart attack, stroke.

The study is published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise. One author of the study is Dr. Shaun Phillips

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.