Chelsea won the Champions League a little over a month ago now. When the Blues secured the trophy thanks in part to a heroic N’Golo Kante performance, many tipped him as a serious candidate for football’s most prestigious individual award. It’s not too farfetched to think about either. After all, Eden Hazard and Kante have come closest to winning the Ballon d’Or (finishing 8th in 2015 and ’18 respectively) since Didier Drogba, who came in fourth in 2007. No Chelsea player has ever won the award, Frank Lampard finishing runner-up in 2005 is the closest the Blues have come.