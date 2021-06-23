Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Rare moth count under way at only England site in Bristol

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoth counters are on the hunt for a rare moth, that is only found in England in the Avon Gorge in Bristol. A survey of the silky wave moth is being carried out by conservationists from the Bristol Zoological Society (BZS) over the next month. The white-winged moth was first...

www.bbc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#England#Bzs#Bbc West
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Rare moth survey under way in the Avon Gorge

A rare moth will be the focus of a survey carried out by conservationists over the next month, the Bristol Zoological Society (BZS) has said. The silky wave moth will be observed during its flight season, which takes place from June to early July, in the Avon Gorge – the only place in England they can be found.
WorldBBC

England v India: Sophia Dunkley to make ODI debut at Bristol

Venue: County Ground, Bristol Date: 27 June Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Test Match Special commentary and text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. Batter Sophia Dunkley will make her England one-day debut against India in the opening game of the series at Bristol on Sunday. The 22-year-old made an...
AnimalsBBC

How cattle are helping rare butterflies to thrive at Mabie Forest

South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A forest in the south of Scotland is seeing a rare butterfly thrive thanks to a surprising friend. The distinctive Belted Galloway cattle are being used to help the pearl-bordered fritillary flourish. The last full survey at Mabie Forest near Dumfries in 2019...
PoliticsBBC

Medieval sword returns to Coventry after 500 years

The Medieval Coventry Sword is to return to the city for the first time in more than 500 years. The sword was carried in front of the mayor during processions during the 1400s, most notably during visits by Henry VI and Queen Margaret of Anjou. But after being confiscated, it...
AnimalsBBC

Homemade hedgehog crossing signs put up by Bristol road

Signs warning motorists to watch out for hedgehogs crossing the road have been installed beside a city street. The signs were created by Claudia Bonney to help the endangered animals safely cross Egerton Road in Bristol. Ms Bonney, who now wants Bristol City Council to put up official road signs,...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

First Tyrannosaurus rex to be exhibited in England for more than a century

A real Tyrannosaurus rex is on display for the first time in England for more than a century.The 4m tall and 11m long skeleton, named Titus, has not been publicly displayed before and will be making its world debut at Wollaton Hall in Nottingham from July 2021 to August 2022.The fossil was discovered in the Montana Badlands in the US in 2018 and after conservation was around 20 per cent complete. The rest of the bones are reconstructions made of black obsidian.Visitors will be able to fossil the dinosaur’s journey from its discovery through to its excavation, curation, examination, rebuilding and...
Cell PhonesBBC

Covid: App showing beach crowd levels expanded

A smartphone app showing beachgoers which areas are most crowded will be extended to more beach resorts to help social distancing. Developed by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Tourism, the free Beach Check UK app shows real time information. The app, available for Apple or Android devices, provides a traffic light...
MilitaryBBC

Royal Marine veteran: 'Cold water keeps me alive'

A Royal Marine veteran who twice tried to take his own life believes exposure to cold water has saved him. Sam Murray, 49, from New Mills in Derbyshire, was diagnosed with PTSD after serving nine years in the military and later working as a bodyguard in the Middle East. The...
AnimalsBBC

Isles of Scilly: Walrus Wally no longer welcome

An action plan has been agreed to entice a walrus away from a harbour where he has caused damage put at thousands of pounds. The animal, called Wally, has sunk or damaged a number of vessels on St Mary's, in the Isles of Scilly since arriving in June. He will...
PetsBBC

'Max the Miracle Dog' immortalised in bronze in Keswick

A therapy dog who was given the animal equivalent of an OBE has been immortalised in bronze. 'Max the Miracle Dog' gained worldwide fame when videos of his daily walks in the Lake District with his owner were posted online. People from as far afield as Australia tuned in by...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Country diary 1946: black redstart finds a home in London’s blitzed ruins

It is strange that one should find in the centre of London the best chance of seeing one of Britain’s most uncommon birds. Yet it was only a day or two ago, when I was within two minutes’ walk of the Fleet Street office of the Manchester Guardian, that I got a better view than I have ever had of the black redstart. It was the song, a short, loud, and clear scribble of sound, that first arrested my attention as I was passing one of those dusty, desolate “blitzed” areas where one may look down into what were once dark cellars beneath high buildings. The song came from a lofty, ruined fragment of wall, and it was not long before movement of the bird betrayed its presence in what had once been a third-floor fireplace.
California StateBBC

Norfolk seal inscription mystery solved by US man on Twitter

The mystery of an inscription on a badly burned medieval silver seal has been been solved by a man in the US on Twitter. Alex Cortez, from California, read online about a Norfolk-found artefact that was so damaged, its border inscription was too hard to read. After painstaking research, he...
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Charges and Tackles Bow Hunter

Watching this footage is about as close as we ever want to be to being attacked by a bear. It lets you experience all the adrenaline with none of the pesky being shred to pulled human pork. The video, uploaded to Youtube by a bow hunter, begins with the hunter...
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Ancient England-Germany history will count for little

June 27 (Reuters) - While all the reminders of past encounters, penalty shoot-outs and 'curses' ahead of England's last-16 meeting with Germany resonate with many, for those who will play at Wembley on Tuesday it is ancient - and largely irrelevant -- history. England have lost to Germany in their...
Public HealthBBC

Devon County Show: Social distancing a priority

Organisers of the Devon County Show, which is being held for the first time since 2019, say they are doing all they can to make it Covid safe. The show at Westpoint in Exeter was put back from its traditional date in May due to pandemic restrictions. Covid marshalls will...