Rare moth count under way at only England site in Bristol

It is strange that one should find in the centre of London the best chance of seeing one of Britain’s most uncommon birds. Yet it was only a day or two ago, when I was within two minutes’ walk of the Fleet Street office of the Manchester Guardian, that I got a better view than I have ever had of the black redstart. It was the song, a short, loud, and clear scribble of sound, that first arrested my attention as I was passing one of those dusty, desolate “blitzed” areas where one may look down into what were once dark cellars beneath high buildings. The song came from a lofty, ruined fragment of wall, and it was not long before movement of the bird betrayed its presence in what had once been a third-floor fireplace.