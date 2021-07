Adrian, MI – Beginning with the July 6th meeting of the Adrian City Commission, City boards and commissions will resume in-person public meetings. All boards and commissions will meet in the Adrian City Chambers Building, located at 159 East Maumee Street. The public may attend meetings at the City Chambers Building. For most meetings, the option for the public to attend via Zoom will still be available. The information to attend Zoom meetings may be found on the City website at adriancity.com one day prior to a public meeting.