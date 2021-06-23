Apple TV+ and other streamers could be hit with new, stiffer UK legislation
New legislation could impact Apple TV+ and others in the United Kingdom. The UK is looking at age ratings, impartiality, and more. A new review of the online media industry in the UK could see the likes of Apple TV+ and Netflix come under additional scrutiny and future legislation. The review hopes to ensure that streaming services are made to play on a level playing field with local outfits like the BBC, ITV, and Sky.www.imore.com