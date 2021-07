Apple TV+ continues to quietly grow into one of Apple's most-promising services. Whilst Apple has not shared any figures about just how many people might be using the streaming platform, one thing that is certain is that the service has enjoyed early momentum thanks to a generous bout of free trials given to basically everyone who has bought an Apple product in the time since the service went live. It's not uncommon to find an iPhone 12 or a new Apple TV that comes with a full year of TV+, and Apple has extended this indiscriminately for most users.