MM 6.23: Former Maryland women’s basketball manager Ryland Adkins joins staff

The Oregon State women’s basketball team will welcome Jenny Huth and former Beaver standout Deven Hunter to its coaching staff, head coach Scott Rueck announced Thursday. “I am thrilled to welcome Jenny and Deven to the Oregon State women’s basketball family, and to the OSU community in general,” Rueck said. “Jenny is dynamic and brings a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach, along with knowledge and familiarity of the Pac-12 conference. Jenny is a winner, a true competitor, and is passionate about people, their growth, and teaching and strategizing the game at the highest level. Each day she brings an infectious energy and is someone I have long respected in our profession. I look forward to working with Jenny, and to Beaver Nation getting to know her. It is an honor to have her join our program!