MM 6.23: Former Maryland women’s basketball manager Ryland Adkins joins staff
Maryland women's basketball welcomed back former manager Ryland Adkins as its new Director of Basketball Operations on Tuesday. Adkins graduated from Maryland in 2016 and served as an intern for Libby Ellis, the former Director of Basketball Operations, after previously working as a student manager. In 2013 and 2014, the Virginia native received the Jack Heise Award, which recognizes the service of one team manager.