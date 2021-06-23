Cancel
Eric Fowler's Reflection on Pride Month: Buildings for Everybody

Paula Carlsen
Mercedes Mehling/Unsplash

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL, MN — Fresh Energy’s Eric Fowler wrote a reflection on Pride Month, its history, and what the near future has in store.

He first recalled the Stonewall Riot, which started the LGBTQIA movement. On June 27, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City, a known gay establishment at the time. But that night, the patrons and community fought back.

The Stonewall Riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising, became the catalyst of the modern movement for LGBTQIA liberation. The result is what we know as Pride month.

But he believed that the famous building at the historical center of Pride wasn’t just any gay bar. It was also a refuge for tired and rejected people. The Stonewall was a community center for homeless LGBTQ youth and drag queens.

For many, it was the only place they had left to go. So when this last refuge came under threat by police violence, they fought back.

Two leaders in the movement were Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

These trans women of color, activists, and their friends are credited as some of the earliest to join the resistance to police repression at Stonewall. They also advocated for and eventually started a shelter for homeless queer and trans youth.

Foster then reiterated his views by saying that LGBTQIA Pride cannot be separated from Disability Pride, celebrated in July to commemorate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

His views are based on his experience seeing queer and disabled folks who shared experiences and histories of mistreatment. From bodies that are unwelcome in public, of coercion and abuse by medical and psychiatric institutions, police violence, and devaluation by extractive economies.

So, when Foster recently heard about an affordable housing development built to passive house standards, he was inspired by the efforts to make these buildings with little to no carbon footprint and healthy indoor air while also sad when no elevator was installed for the disabled.

Foster then concluded his piece with a quote and wished that people could continue to imagine and create sustainable buildings for everybody.

