The 15 greatest video games of the 1990s – ranked!

We recently entered in the field of narrative as a booming term in talking about the video game, with the intention of shedding a little light on the debate and clarifying, even a little, its meaning and the differences between the concepts that are articulated around it. Well, if we continue down that road, the next stop should surely be that of the avatar, another of those words that serve to shake the monocle while we exchange opinions, but that can sometimes lead to confusion. Therefore, and again from the academic field, we are going to try to dive into that ocean of nuances and interpretations that the avatar supposes in the video game. Of course, with floats, which in this matter, the current can drag you quickly.