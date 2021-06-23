Cancel
FIFA

The 15 greatest video games of the 1990s – ranked!

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article15. Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge (1991, LucasArts) Of all LucasArts’ memorable, quip-fuelled point and click adventures – from dark afterlife comedy Grim Fandango to the surrealist Day of the Tentacle – it’s Monkey Island 2 that gets the most love nowadays, and justifiably so. The puzzles were just on the right side of deliberately obscure, the characters were strange and colourful, and the music unforgettable. And that ending still sparks discussion, 30 years on.

www.theguardian.com
The Independent

10 best Nintendo Switch games for every type of player

The Nintendo Switch is an immensely versatile games console. Besides its physical form meaning that you can easily play it on the move as well as plug it into your TV and enjoy it on the big screen, it also has a plethora of different games to ensure there’s truly something for every taste. With the 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch Pro launching later this year, there’s no better time to dive into the console’s best games.That means it can be intimidating to know where to begin if you’ve just purchased a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch lite. Fortunately, there’s one fairly...
Game Builder Garage turns Nintendo’s greatest weakness into a strength

Last weekend may have been loaded with all the latest info on exciting new games, but it was also one of the busiest launch periods of the year so far. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade both launched on PlayStation 5, while indie title Chicory: A Colorful Tale became a surprise critical darling. Nintendo put its own stamp on the weekend, too, with the delightful Game Builder Garage.
GamesRadar+

Prime Day video game deals - play some of the latest and greatest for less

The latest Amazon Prime Day video game deals are landing and there's some great stuff on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There are game deals on newer titles like Resident Evil Village or Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which are great if you've been close to picking something up but holding out. Then there are the Prime Day video game deals on older games, things like Watch Dogs Legion which are perfect for those games you sorta want to try, but don't want to even consider full price. And, of course there's everything in between, so take a look at what we've found and see what takes your fancy.
FanSided

The final IndyCar video game, or will there be another?

It has been 17 years since the most recent official IndyCar video was released. Is there any chance that number will find the reset button?. On Tuesday, June 22, 2004, Codemasters released the 16th officially licensed IndyCar game, based on the 2003 season: IndyCar Series 2005. The racing simulation game...
Scrapped 1990s American Hero FMV Game Restored With An Upcoming Release

There’s a ton of video games out there that never got finished. For whatever reason, games just end up getting scrapped and never get any kind of an announcement or release into the marketplace. One of those games that were scrapped and not meant to be played was a title called American Hero. This was an FMV that originally was slated to release in the 1990s, but it was lost to time after the Atari Jaguar CD discontinued shortly after its release.
The Merits of Lore In Video Games

A little while back, I wrote a bit about how different games use crafting systems. So with the 10-year anniversary of Dark Souls inching ever closer, I thought it prudent to do the same for lore. I can't say I've seen much discourse on the subject, so hopefully I'll be able to write something novel or interesting. Maybe even both!
The best Sonic the Hedgehog games, ranked

Sonic is 30 – so let’s celebrate by ranking his greatest hits. Today marks thirty years of Sonic the Hedgehog, one of the most influential and important games in history and the genesis of a hugely important series to me personally. Sonic was my first true video game obsession –...
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 14-20

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 1 NSw Game Builder Garage Nintendo June 11 31,487 102,728. 2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 13,005 2,640,913. 3 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 12,316 2,007,544. 4 NSw Miitopia Nintendo May 21 12,184 159,586. 5 NSw...
The Boys Teases A Possible Video Game

Fans of Amazon’s comic book superhero series The Boys may get the opportunity to play as their favorite supes, as the team behind the show tease a potential video game. In a post to The Boys Twitter account, fans were asked what they thought a game set in the universe of the show would look like.
The Ultimate Metroid Guide: Every game ranked

It's your boi MajinRotty back on my bullshit. Listen, I happen to fancy myself the greatest Metroid fan of all-time; so much of a fanboy that even the Prime trilogy isn't Metroid enough for me. And you know me; I always make sure I use a rigorous and impartial process to determine such things, which I may be willing to disclose for the low, low price of 1 bitcoin. That's it. Just one. You can't beat that price! But that's neither here nor there. Point is, I happen to be a Metroid expert of sorts, and therefore based on my self-anointed proclamations you should definitely take my opinions on it seriously. Let's get into it.
Do video games improve reflexes or not?

Video games, as well as the first-person gamers themselves and in general the entire video game industry, have long been accustomed to being the subject of media attacks by television broadcasts and other media with the accusation of being deleterious to health and the development of younger children. In recent...
RTG Video Poker Games

If a gaming provider has done a tremendously good job in delivering great real money video poker games, that has to be RealTime Gaming. The company has demonstrated a desire to provide value to its fans through world-class games. One of the reasons for the success of this gaming model is that you do not need a complicated strategy for you to make major strides. Additionally, most of the RTG-powered casinos that offer the games have welcome bonuses waiting for you in the newly-created accounts.
"Cozy" video games showcase the calmer side of gaming

(NEW YORK) — The Electronics Entertainment Expo, commonly known as E3, is one of the biggest video game conferences in the world — a place for developers to pull out all the stops and build hype for some of their most anticipated titles. This year, Microsoft marked the long-awaited return...
The avatar in the video game: What is avatar and how does it relate to the player?

We recently entered in the field of narrative as a booming term in talking about the video game, with the intention of shedding a little light on the debate and clarifying, even a little, its meaning and the differences between the concepts that are articulated around it. Well, if we continue down that road, the next stop should surely be that of the avatar, another of those words that serve to shake the monocle while we exchange opinions, but that can sometimes lead to confusion. Therefore, and again from the academic field, we are going to try to dive into that ocean of nuances and interpretations that the avatar supposes in the video game. Of course, with floats, which in this matter, the current can drag you quickly.
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4) - Review

Ever since SEGA's initial venture into 3D fighters, Virtua Fighter has been at the forefront of innovating the genre. Both the Tekken and Dead or Alive series spawned from Virtua Fighter, with Team Ninja's Dead or Alive using Sega's Model 2 arcade board and Namco employing several Virtua Fighter staff members to assist with the development of Tekken. With each sequel, both Tekken and Dead or Alive's gameplay added new elements that increasingly differentiated them from Virtua Fighter. However, thanks to SEGA's persistent persuasion, Namco did agree to incorporate SEGA's ALL.Net communication system into Tekken 5, bringing with it a player ranking system, character customization, and other features which had proven to be successful in Virtua Fighter 4.
The Best Video Game And Console Deals

It’s a big marketplace out there, with brands and retailers all vying for your attention with deals, bundles and potential savings. Each claims that it is home to the biggest and best savings on video games and consoles, and basic logic dictates that they can’t all be right. To help...
BioWare Had Plans For A First-Person Mass Effect Game On Nintendo DS

In 2012, Electronic Arts released BioWare's third entry in the Mass Effect series on the Wii U. While we've not seen Commander Shepard appear on a Nintendo platform since then, there were apparently plans prior to this for a spin-off on the Nintendo DS. Ex-BioWare producer, Mark Darrah, revealed a...