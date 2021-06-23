WATCH: How to make butter chicken curry

I remember, it has to be at least 55 years ago, my grandmother being on a diet. And one of the things she used to cook for herself all of the time was poached chicken breast. But because it was the early 60s and part of a diet, this was a pretty sad thing. She boiled a boneless, skinless breast in nothing but water - without even a pinch of salt - for an unnecessarily long time. Please don't try to imagine the horrible texture and complete lack of flavor. Given this early impression, it took me a long time to approach poaching again. But so many cooks, past and present, embrace poaching that I eventually decided that I needed to give it another try. And I've discovered that, with a few simple "rules," a poached chicken breast can be a truly wonderful thing.