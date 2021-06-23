WATCH: How to make butter chicken curry

Gaeng khiao waan gai, or green curry with chicken, is one of the most well-known and popular Thai curries in the world. A rich coconut milk-based curry, part of its crowd-pleasing nature is its balance: it’s spicy, but not too spicy; it’s sweet, but not too sweet; and the richness of the coconut milk pairs well with the relative leanness of chicken meat. The curry takes its name from the green chiles used to make prik gaeng khiao waan, the curry paste that forms its base, which also contains fresh aromatics, like lemongrass, galangal, garlic, and shallots, along with dried spices and shrimp paste. (The curry paste is fundamentally identical to the red curry paste, prik gaeng phet, used to make red curry, or gaeng phet, aside from the fact that it uses green chiles instead of dried red chiles.)