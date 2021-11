Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R- Ill, announced on Friday that he will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterms. Kinzinger is one of just two Republicans on the Jan. 6 Committee. Kinzinger, 43, who was first elected in 2010, announced his decision to leave Congress in January 2023 in a video. He said he was fueled by his supporters telling him to be his "own man" and added that he remembers “during that campaign saying that if I ever thought it was time to move on from Congress, I would. And that time is now.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO