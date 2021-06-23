Battlefield 2042 may be introducing remastered versions of old maps
Battlefield 2042 may be getting a new game mode which allows players to experience remastered versions of old maps, according to leaker. YouTuber Tom Henderson, who has previously predicted several other Battlefield announcements ahead of time, shared a video recently where he discussed the details of the currently unannounced game mode coming to the game which at the moment is labelled as “[REDACTED]” on EA’s website.www.gamesradar.com