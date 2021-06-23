Battlefield 2042 may be introducing remastered versions of old maps

Some games just don’t age well. And as much as I hate to admit it, Legend of Mana is one of them. If you cast your mind back to 1999, when Legend of Mana first released on PlayStation, it’s easy to see how some of its systems were stand-out. There’s no one set path to follow through the game, for example. By placing down map tiles, players can chart their own journey, visiting areas in almost any order and uncovering a variety of stories to play through. These stories are random and unconnected, with no single overarching narrative. For an RPG, it’s an unusual and noteworthy choice.