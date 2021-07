Earlier this week, fans of Amazon Prime and BBC Studios' live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch were blessed with some very good news. Answering viewers' prayers for more of Michael Sheen's Aziraphale and David Tennant's Crowley, the streaming service gave a green light to Good Omens 2. Set to begin filming in Scotland on October 18, 2021 (and set to wrap on March 11, 2022) with a number of very familiar faces returning behind the camera (more on that in a minute), the next chapter finds our duo getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho- that is, until an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery. Now, co-showrunner, director & executive producer Douglas Mackinnon has some even better news- you can be in on the production! Well, there is one small but rather important requirement: you have to be Scotland-based (because otherwise, we're imagining it would be a helluva commute coming in from the Bronx).