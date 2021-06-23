Maries County deputies issue warning, bring up red flag laws after close call
The Maries County Sheriff issues a warning and brings up controversial red flag laws after a close call at a home full of loaded guns northwest of Vienna. Major Scott John with the Sheriff’s Department said a deputy and counselors were called to the home Tuesday to follow up with an individual suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues. But John said the person became delusional and refused to let the counselors leave. That’s when they learned there were several loaded guns in the home.www.kjluradio.com