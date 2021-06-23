Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maries County, MO

Maries County deputies issue warning, bring up red flag laws after close call

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maries County Sheriff issues a warning and brings up controversial red flag laws after a close call at a home full of loaded guns northwest of Vienna. Major Scott John with the Sheriff’s Department said a deputy and counselors were called to the home Tuesday to follow up with an individual suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues. But John said the person became delusional and refused to let the counselors leave. That’s when they learned there were several loaded guns in the home.

www.kjluradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maries County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Government
County
Maries County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Vienna, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loaded Guns#Mental Health#Firearms#The Sheriff S Department#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...