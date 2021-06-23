Cancel
Microsoft adds photo editing features to OneDrive

By S. Shah
Engadget
 11 days ago

Microsoft is adding photo editing and viewing features to OneDrive that bring it another step closer to Google Photos. Starting on Android and the web, you can now use the file syncing app to crop images (using presets for social media or manually); rotate or flip an image by 90 degrees or 180 degrees, respectively, and straighten tilted pictures; and adjust the brightness, exposure, contrast, highlights, shadows, and color saturation.

