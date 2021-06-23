Kobe Bryant’s Widow Settles Wrongful Death Suit Over Fatal Helicopter Crash

The widow of Kobe Bryant has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter in which he died. The Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when the Sikorsky helicopter crashed into the Santa Monica hills in January 2020. The Los Angeles Times reported that Vanessa Bryant and relatives of the other victims sued two Fillmore-based companies, Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters, over the crash. The suit also alleged negligence on the part of pilot Ara Zobayan, who died in the crash. The Times said attorneys for all parties had filed a “joint notice of settlement” with a court on Tuesday. “The terms of the settlement remain confidential,” it reported.