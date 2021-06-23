Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Kobe Bryant’s Widow Settles Wrongful Death Suit Over Fatal Helicopter Crash

By Philippe Naughton
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The widow of Kobe Bryant has settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter in which he died. The Lakers legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when the Sikorsky helicopter crashed into the Santa Monica hills in January 2020. The Los Angeles Times reported that Vanessa Bryant and relatives of the other victims sued two Fillmore-based companies, Island Express Holding Corp. and Island Express Helicopters, over the crash. The suit also alleged negligence on the part of pilot Ara Zobayan, who died in the crash. The Times said attorneys for all parties had filed a “joint notice of settlement” with a court on Tuesday. “The terms of the settlement remain confidential,” it reported.

www.thedailybeast.com
Community Policy
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Widow#Lakers#The Los Angeles Times#Fillmore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
rolling out

Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit

One lawsuit down, one more to go. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has reportedly settled the lawsuit with the company whose helicopter crash killed her husband and daughter, Gianna. Now Bryant will move on to exacting some retribution from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs...
EntertainmentTMZ.com

Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company in Kobe Crash

Vanessa Bryant has settled her wrongful death lawsuit against the company that owned the doomed helicopter in the crash that killed Kobe, Gigi and 7 others. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa's legal team filed a notice of settlement with the court ... but the terms of the settlement are confidential. The court still needs to sign off.