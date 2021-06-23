4-H members build new bird blind at park

The next time you are visiting the Henry County Park in New Castle, check out the new bird blind by the pond. It was built by members of the 4-H Natural Resource Club. Daniel Brown is heading up the community project as part of his membership in the Kentucky 4-H Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences Academy. He has been working with members to enhance the park while allowing visitors a closer view of the wildlife that comes there for water, food, and rest. The club has also built several types of bird feeders to attract a variety of birds to the area.