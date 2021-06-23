Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Letter: Freeze on nuclear weapons preferable

Beaver County Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don't know if a nuclear first-strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons (at least if such a freeze is verifiable.)

www.timesonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Arms Race#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Related
MilitaryDaily News-Record

The Nuclear Threat

I don’t know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation and, if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons. There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work, and/or increased trade doesn’t remove the threat — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
Manchester, NHUnion Leader

Letter: We need to do more to reducing nuclear arms

To the Editor: I don’t know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation and, if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons. There should, of course, be...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Japan says China's military strategy unclear, of serious concern

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan said on Thursday China's military intentions are unclear and its armed forces' rapid expansion is of serious concern, circumstances that require Europe, the United States and other Asian nations to come together to stand up to Beijing. "China has been in beefing up its...
Advocacyrealcleardefense.com

Open Letter to Anti-Nuclear Activists

Anti-nuclear activist groups like the so-called Physicians for Social Responsibility, Ploughshares, Union of Concerned Scientists, Federation of American Scientists, and others criticize the U.S. and national security professionals for supposedly wrongly “demonizing” Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. Hypocritically, these same anti-nuclear activists routinely "demonize" the U.S. national security community and any President and Congress that wants to modernize the U.S. nuclear deterrent to prevent World War III. More than one anti-nuclear activist has called me and my colleagues the “root of all evil” because we will not “give peace a chance” by engaging recklessly in yet another dangerously irresponsible act of unilateral disarmament—like banning U.S. ICBMs.
Military19fortyfive.com

Israel Is the ‘Secret’ Nuclear Weapons Superpower No One Talks About

Israel’s missile capabilities are perhaps among the most advanced in the Middle East. Combine that with Israel’s nuclear weapons capability, something it does not admit to but is widely known, the Jewish state is clearly a military force like no other in the region. Through extensive aid from the United...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

China urges U.S. and Russian nuclear cuts and progress in Iran talks

GENEVA (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States and Russia on Friday to further cut their nuclear arsenals, days before U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a summit in Geneva. Wang, addressing the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament from Beijing, said that fresh...
Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Second Amendment and modern weapons

In her column published in the June 29 Review-Journal, Susan Estrich argues that the thoughts of the original writers of the Second Amendment concerning AK-47s and other modern weapons are unknowable. I contend that is not true. Did you ever hear of the battles of Lexington and Concord? We all...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China's Rapid Military Evolution 'Shocking,' Says Senior NATO Officer

A senior NATO officer has warned of China's "shocking" military development and growing diplomatic clout, as the trans-Atlantic alliance toughens its stance on Beijing. Air Chief MarshalSir Stuart Peach, who is stepping down on Friday after three years as chair of NATO's military committee, told the Financial Times that the alliance's 30 member states needed to do more to decide what China's military ambitions might mean for them.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Russian General Defends Right to Use Nuclear Weapons if Existence of State Is Threatened

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden agreed nuclear war isn't a viable option, but Russia hasn't completely taken the option off the table. On Wednesday, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, raised concerns about the development of weapons blurring lines during the Moscow International Security Conference on Wednesday. He stressed the need for treaties to keep nuclear weapons in check and categorized Russia's nuclear arsenal as being "purely defensive."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

Russian Official Warns Conflict Between China, U.S. Would 'Exterminate All Mankind'

Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov doesn't see war breaking out between China, Russia and the U.S., but if it did, it would "exterminate all mankind." As the United States' relationship with Russia and China deteriorated, the two countries grew closer. Russia and China have denied that there are any current plans for a military alliance, although both have kept the door open to the possibility of one, raising concerns that a pact between Moscow and Beijing could disrupt the world order.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Has a Special Type of Nuclear Weapon That Could Beat NATO in a War

There are new reasons not to poke the Bear. According to a new study conducted by the Rand Corp., in the event of war with Russia, Moscow would be able to use its arsenal of low-yield nuclear weapons to destroy key bases in Europe. That could neutralize NATO’s conventional military edge, and even deliver a defeat to the alliance that might be wary of a larger nuclear escalation.
MilitaryForeign Policy

Why the United States Can’t Touch Iran’s Atlantic-Bound Warships

Last week, Politico reported the movement of two Iranian warships apparently on their way to the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. national security officials expressed concern that these ships were bound for Venezuela with cargoes that violate U.S. sanctions on Caracas. Already, Sen. Marco Rubio has called for the United States to prevent the ships’ arrival. However, any U.S. action against these vessels would be unlawful and undermine a core tenet of the international order: sovereign immunity. The costs of direct action would be severe, exposing the United States to charges of hypocrisy toward the rules-based order and potentially opening U.S. naval vessels to similar treatment by adversaries.
Military19fortyfive.com

Worst-Kept Military Secret Ever: Israel Has Nuclear Weapons

Since the early 1970s, Israel has informally maintained a nuclear deterrent. In order to prevent the activation of a variety of legal instruments that would disrupt Israeli relations with the United States and Europe, Israel has not acknowledged the program. It remains, however, the worst-kept secret in international politics. But...
POTUSNewsweek

Nuclear Weapons Make World War 'Impossible,' Kremlin Spokesperson Says

Tensions between global superpowers have raised concerns about the possibility of situations escalating into another World War, but Russia doesn't see that happening because Russia and the United States are nuclear equals. Russia achieved nuclear parity with the U.S. during the Cold War, something they didn't have during World War...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Is Missing 4 Nuclear Weapons And Has No Way to Get Them Back

The Bay of Biscay is one of the world’s great submarine graveyards. In late World War II, British and American aircraft sank nearly seventy German U-boats in the Bay, which joined a handful of Allied and German subs sunk in the region during World War I. On April 12, 1970, a Soviet submarine found the same resting place. Unlike the others, however, K-8 was propelled by two nuclear reactors, and carried four torpedoes tipped by nuclear warheads.