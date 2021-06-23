Columbia man arrested after chase in stolen car in Callaway County

A Columbia man is arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen car through Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Department says deputies spotted a stolen car near State Roads E and DD Tuesday. When they tried to stop the driver, he took off, leading officers on a chase through the northwest part of the county. Deputies say the driver eventually drove through two parking lots before running off County Road 269 and hitting a tree. The driver tried to hide but was eventually found hiding in a shed half a mile away.