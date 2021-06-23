The LG C1 4K OLED TV now comes in an 83-inch size – but can you afford it?

It can be hard looking for a new TV, what with the copious amounts of jargon that makes parsing the different features a challenge. But Amazon Prime Day simplifies the task a little with some fantastic TV deals, including Samsung's 85-inch Q80A 4K Smart TV that's on sale for over $1,100 off right now. Normally $3,700, the 85-inch model is down to $2,600 (with an extra $200 knocked off by a coupon on the listing), plus you get another $200 Amazon credit with your purchase by using code IX6EQTI5E2T5 at checkout--effectively getting you the TV for $2,400. If you're looking for a massive TV for your game room, this is one of the best Prime Day Samsung deals available now, alongside discounts on the company's smartwatches, phones, and other tech.