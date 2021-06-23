Cancel
House Rent

How to Earn Rewards by Paying Rent

By Greg The Frequent Miler
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Separately, we posted about a new loyalty program named “Bilt” which is designed to offer rewards for paying rent. But Bilt isn’t the only way to earn rewards from your rent payments. Bigger and better rewards are possible, but maybe not as easy as with Bilt. Here’s a primer on the best ways to earn rewards from paying rent…

