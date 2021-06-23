How to Earn Rewards by Paying Rent

Good morning everyone, I hope your Fourth of July weekend is going well. I know there has been a lot of news this week about the American Express Platinum Cards, but I still wanted to share the details of the changes that were posted to my American Express Business Platinum Card. I don’t have any other varieties or flavors of Platinum Cards, so I am not sure if these changes apply to all Platinum Cards or only to the Business Platinum Card. To start, American Express is revising / clarifying the language regarding additional card members and how refunds are handled if you cancel an authorized user / employee card. These changes mention the Cardmember Agreement which can be found here, then click on Small Business Cards, and then click on the Business Platinum Card.