Tulsa, OK

Muskogee lays groundwork for new bike share program

By Ashley Ellis, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital has donated funds to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the City of Muskogee to use to buy a new bike share program. The bike share program will be housed at the Depot Green as part of the Muskogee Wellness Initiative, a nonprofit entity that implements a local community health improvement effort to address obesity, health transformation, and behavioral health by encouraging citizens to be physically active.

