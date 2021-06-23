Muskogee lays groundwork for new bike share program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital has donated funds to Neighbors Building Neighborhoods for the City of Muskogee to use to buy a new bike share program. The bike share program will be housed at the Depot Green as part of the Muskogee Wellness Initiative, a nonprofit entity that implements a local community health improvement effort to address obesity, health transformation, and behavioral health by encouraging citizens to be physically active.ktul.com