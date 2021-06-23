Cancel
Meridian, ID

Keep Cool This Summer At This Tasty New Meridian Ice Cream Shop

By Moug
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lovejoy's just opened up a month ago in Meridian and you're in for a real, and different treat, every day!. Look, it's summer time in the Treasure Valley and it's going to be hot. In fact, over the next week and a half there will be 8 days where it's over a hundred degrees and you're going to need a tasty treat to cool you down. I learned about this new spot in a Facebook group I'm in where one poster said, "This ice cream place just opened and we highly recommend this homemade ice cream goodness. We couldn’t decide which flavor was the best. We had:

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Feed 10 People For Under $60 This 4th Of July!

Head over to Albertson's, WinCo or Fred Meyers with $60 and get ready to put smiles on the faces of 10 people... Patriotism on a budget this 4th!. Entrees, sides, drinks and even treats... All handled for about $6/per person. Now, this may vary a bit depending on which Treasure Valley grocer you tend to shop with, but you should be able to feed everyone for about $6 per person. Here's how it'll work out for you. The American Farm Bureau Federation did the math for us and figured out how much it will cost on average, to serve ten people their favorite bbq items and this is what they came up with:
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

New Food Truck Is Bringing Soul To The Treasure Valley

Growing up the only food you could get from a truck was ice cream. A big musical truck would roll through the neighborhood alerting you with a creepy yet whimsical tune that ice cream was just a dollar away if you could catch it. Creamsicles were the way to go in my book with Strawberry Shortcake bars coming in at a close second. But the days of ice cream having a monopoly on trucks serving edible goodness are long gone.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho Fireworks Alternatives for Kid’s Safety 4th of July Weekend

Happy Fourth of July weekend, Treasure Valley! Without a doubt, these next several days will be filled with family, BBQ, and of course the constant popping of fireworks!. There are plenty of local fireworks shows taking place this weekend (listed below) but we all know that as kids, or if you're a parent with kids, you can usually find yourselves and your neighbors in your driveways lighting off your own little firework celebration! St. Luke's Children's Hospital warns us to watch out for the dangers surrounding our little ones.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Patriotic Pups Looking For A Furrever Home!

Just in time for 4th of July, these patriotic pups from the Idaho humane society wanted to strut their stuff in a very American photo shoot to grab your attention. If I didn't have a whole litter of pups already at home and I wasn't a renter, I'd probably head down to the Idaho Humane Society and adopt one of these wonderful four legged friends. It's funny, my mom told me the other day that she loves her dog but after he goes, she's not sure if she wants another puppy because of all the things that come with puppies; potty training, chewing, etc. I said never overlook the idea of adopting a dog that isn't quite a puppy anymore, or even an older dog. They have so much love to give and can be the greatest gift. It's true that getting a dog in some ways is signing up for heartbreak, but the love exchanged is so worth it because the time you spend with a dog can never be taken away.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Esther Simplot Park. Swim at Your Own Risk This 4th of July Weekend Boise

The heat will be extreme this weekend across the Pacific Northwest and blistering Boise. This will bring out more people which also means precautions. Instead of adding things to do this weekend, we might be subtracting events. The City of Boise just announced a swimming warning at Esther Simplot Park in the Quinn's Pond Beach Area. That was followed by, "at your own risk."
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise’s Top Rated ‘Cheap Eat’ Restaurants

Boise is getting more and more expensive by the minute. Or at least it seems that way. House prices are still soaring and gas prices are on a quick uphill trajectory as well. Food prices in grocery stores and restaurants seem to be quietly going up too. On top of all of that who has time to plan, shop and cook for meals everyday? If you do and you are that person who has wonderful dinners prepared every evening, I applaud you. I need options, last minute, 'I dont want to cook' or last minute 'we have things to do and need to grab some food'.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Dear Boise Bars: My Bank Account Thanks You, My Liver Does Not

This could get tomatoes thrown at me, but I'm going to admit that I am a transplant from a different city in a different state. I know, how dare I invade this sacred land. But I'm not from California, which seems to be the trigger native Idahoans. Whenever I share that I'm actually form Las Vegas there is an audible sigh of relief from the person who asked. Also, I'm about to praise Boise! This is my home now and I'm already proud, so please embrace me the way I embrace the prices at the bars in Boise.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Baseball, Hot Dogs, Beer and Fireworks. The Ultimate Boise 4th of July

Happy Independence Day! It's the 4th of July and we get to spend the weekend together. Add 100-degree temperatures and we might be wearing those cooling masks this Summer. There is a list of things from parades, barbecues, and outdoor pool celebrations to bring in this patriotic day. Nothing rings in the red, white, and blue like a great baseball game with special fireworks extravaganza Sunday night.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

These Idahoans Celebrate Getting Older By Living Young & Jumping Out of Planes

A Korean War veteran from Utah recently checked an item off of his bucket list after jumping from a plane hundreds of feet in the air on his 90th birthday. What a stud, right?. Fox 13 of Salt Lake City shared the Purple Heart recipient, Joseph Dale Jaramillo's skydiving experience and reported him giving a thumbs-up as he landed and shouting with a smile, "I want to do it all over again!"
Mccall, IDPosted by
MIX 106

McCall Announces New Summer Event – Mountain Brew Fest

Here we are a few days in to summer and it's very clear to see that summer is coming in hot... literally! Summer promises to get warmer and Treasure Valley residents are going to continue to look for ways to beat the heat. While some reach for a cold beer, others reach for higher ground. Highway 55 is jam packed all summer long as people crave those 15-20 degree cooler temps that McCall is known for. What if you could do both? Beer and Cooler Temps in McCall? They say timing is everything and the timing for this is perfect. Just as we start to hit the 100 degree mark in the valley The McCall Payette Lakes Rotary club announced the creation of Mountain Brew Fest.
InternetPosted by
MIX 106

The Most Ridiculous Item on Boise’s Facebook Marketplace

Ah, Facebook Marketplace - where you can find plenty of used or gently used items including everything from furniture to sporting goods. Sometimes you can strike up a great deal and walk away with high value item. Other times you may come across some things that simply make you question humanity.