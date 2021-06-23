“We Want To Be More Ugg Than Ugg”: Telfar Clemens On His New Sexy-Cosy Boots

As the world begins to open up once more, folks are chomping at the bit to shop for new clothes (anything but sweatpants) and embrace “revenge outfits,” while dressing to impress. Rather than simply hitting up the same old stores you’ve worn and loved before, we highly suggest checking out these six up-and-coming fashion brands that have been steadily flooding our Instagram feeds for weeks now. From sustainably-minded Brazilian print masters to laid-back California separates to the designer who launched one of summer’s biggest, if most controversial, trends, here are the brands you’ll want to know and shop before everyone else catches on.