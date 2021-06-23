Cancel
“We Want To Be More Ugg Than Ugg”: Telfar Clemens On His New Sexy-Cosy Boots

By Alice Newbol d
Vogue
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to get hold of Telfar Clemens is like tracking down one of his “Bushwick Birkins”. Nigh on impossible. It’s hardly surprising: his rapid ascent into popular culture, through collaborations with White Castle, Century 21 and, most recently, Ugg, means he’s a busy man. The democratic designer, who is one of few who has always stood for total inclusivity, has just aced athletic wear, after pro runner Emmanuel Matadi asked Telfar to design the Olympic kit for Team Liberia. No biggy for Telfar, who whipped up 70 pieces, including sweats, unitards and kit bags, and will sell similar sports pieces via his 2004-founded brand after the games.

