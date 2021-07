One of my fondest memories as a kid was story time with my mother growing up. We always read before bedtime, and I loved choosing the book. Stories have a way of imprinting on us. I’ve been told sacred stories from the time I was little throughout my journey into adulthood in the church. I was comforted by the story of a God that created the Earth into being (Gen 1:1-2:4). I loved how next to that creation story was another one with this beautiful garden and a gardening God who got into the dirt caring for the created (Gen 2:4b-25). Holding both of those narratives together formed a deep understanding that I belonged to the Earth, and I belonged to a God that called me to care for it. I was a part of God’s story.