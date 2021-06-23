NWS Confirms a Tornado in Cranberry During Tuesday’s Severe Storms
People ran for cover in the Cranberry Area in Butler County on Tuesday as strong storms heavy rain, and severe winds swept through the area. Numerous social media posts said a tornado hit in the Seven Fields area after a Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Those posts were correct as the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh confirmed that there was an EF0 tornado in Cranberry around the Butler and Allegheny counties border.beavercountyradio.com